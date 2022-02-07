Robert Francis Scheerer was known as many things to many people. He was a loved one, a friend, and someone special. To family and friends who knew him best, he will be remembered as Bob, Dad, Grandpa, Gigi-pa and Gpa.
Bob was 90 years old when he passed. Born on June 2, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York to the late John and Charlotte Scheerer. He was one of four siblings growing up in Queens, NY.
He joined the United States Navy serving four years during the Korean War Conflict.
On January 24, 1959, he married C. Marie Bouchery his wife of 63 years.
He attended Pratt Institute, Hofstra College and Brooklyn Poly Institute graduating with a degree in Computer Engineering and Applied Math. He attended college while working part time jobs going to school during the day. He joined IBM in 1961, retiring after 33 years.
Bob enjoyed family camping trips, saltwater fishing and bowling. He was always working on fixing cars for pleasure. He could fix anything.
Bob passed away on January 19, 2022 at his home in Warrenton, Virginia surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Marie, his children Donna, Lisa, Robert and Todd. As well as five grandchildren, Stephanie (Dave), Tyler (Jessica), Camden, Lauren, Kate and seven great grandchildren Adam, West, Jacob, Noah, Monty, Marjie and Monroe. Burial will be held on Monday February 7 at 2 p.m. at the Warrenton cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
