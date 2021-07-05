You have permission to edit this article.
Robert Eugene Butler

Robert Eugene Butler passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Friday, July 2, 2021. 

Born August 6th, 1937 in Remington, ‘Gene’ was a child with an adventurous spirit. Often finding ways to escape, roam, and dodge trouble. He loved playing baseball with his friends, and would often reminisce about those games until his last days. 

Gene graduated from Remington High School, and started living his life to the fullest. Service in the National Guard, was followed by working at the US Treasury, with weekends spent racing his unbeatable Ford at the track. He opened the Montgomery Ward store on Main Street in Warrenton, working day and night running the store and making deliveries. For a time he ran a car dealership, worked as a Realtor, then ran for Fauquier Supervisor. He started Butler Fence, installing countless miles of fencing throughout the area. He found a passion for construction and became a well known home builder in the county. Never afraid of hard work, Gene was ever the provider.

He and his wife Jeanne had four wonderful children. Neil Butler of Midland, Angela Butler of Midland, Holly Murray of Bealeton, and Robinne Miller of Clover, SC.

In addition to his wife and children, Gene is survived by his brother James, three grand children and two great grand children. 

There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Remington Volunteer Fire Department or Capital Caring Hospice.

