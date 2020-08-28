Robert C. Fallows
December 26, 1941 - August 16, 2020
Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend to many, Robert “Bob” Fallows, at the age of 78, sadly passed away due to complications from dementia on August 16, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys & Gerald Fallows and daughter Elizabeth Fornaciari.
Bob, a Navy veteran, was a quick witted man who enjoyed making strangers his friends. An avid golfer he would gladly describe in detail his two greatest accomplishments on the golf course, a double eagle on #7 at Bass River Country Club on Cape Cod and his ace on #11 at Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket, VA. His other interests included watching his beloved Boston teams collect championship after championship, completing the NY Times crossword puzzle-with a pen not a pencil, playing cards and anything trivia related.
He is survived by his wife Kitty, children Chris (Karen) of Apex NC, Tim of Plymouth, MA, Matt (Erin) of San Diego, CA and Nick of Warrenton, VA; stepdaughter Crystall (James) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Hailey, Taylor, Madison, Hayden, Katie, Reid, Gage and Logan as well as countless friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be announced when accommodations can be made to support a larger gathering. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association ( https://www.alzheimersorganization.org ) in his name.
