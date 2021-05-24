Robert Byron Glasgow, 69, of Nokesville died May 15 , 2021 at Prince William Hospital.
He was born February 16 , 1952 in Louisiana to the late Leslie and Garnet Confer Glasgow.
He is survived by his wife Connie Goodson Glasgow; sons Lance and Robert Glasgow; and brother-in-law Norman Goodson.
He is predeceased by brothers Vaughn and Hugh Glasgow.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 25 , 2021 at 2pm.
at Christ Anglican Church, 95 Green Street, Warrenton, VA 20186.
