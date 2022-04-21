Robert Bruce Spindle, age 68, a resident of Reedville, Virginia passed away on April 16, 2022, at VCU's ICU Hospital Unit in Richmond, VA. Bruce was born on July 25, 1953, in Loudon County, Virginia. He worked for 30 years at Safeway in Warrenton, Virginia before he moved to Reedville to be near his parents. Once there he worked for Southern States in Burgess for 18 years as assistant manager until they closed. He then worked for Kilmarnock Farm & Home Supply in charge of inventory for almost 2 years before going to work for Callao Supply until his death doing stocking and inventory. Bruce was known for his attention to detail when sharing one of his many stories from his life’s journey. His favorites were usually about softball and hunting which he was still passionate about. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lewis Spindle. He is survived by his mother, Lydia Poland Spindle of Kilmarnock, VA at Commonwealth Senior Living; a sister, Claudia Milligan, (Roger) of Dillwyn, VA; and nephews Todd and James of the Richmond, VA area. Also, his extended family and best friend Ricky Payne and his wife Carol of Woodville, VA. whose children and grandchildren affectionately referred to Bruce as Uncle Bruce. Ronnie Rau was another close friend and his wife Rhonda of Edinburg, VA. Ronnie worked with Bruce at Safeway for many years, and they spent a lot of time in the woods hunting.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 30, 2022, at 2:00pm at Currie Funeral Home located at 116 East Church St, Kilmarnock, VA 22482 with Rev Brant Hayes officiating. In Liew of flowers please make a donation to the American Red Cross in support of Blood Services in Bruce’s name at: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/
If you would like to make a donation and send a card to the family call in to the American Red Cross at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669). Once you make the donation you will be transferred so you can have a card sent. Please use address Spindle Family 670 Lancelot Dr, Reedville, VA 22539.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.