Robert Bruce Aylor

Bruce served the William A. Hazel company for 31 years, retiring as President of the company in 2004. Bruce worked on many projects in the Northern Virginia area, with the philosophy that “If you treat people fairly, and treat your customers fairly, you’ll be successful”. Bruce also took special pride in William A. Hazel’s contributions to the Joe Gibbs Youth For Tomorrow youth home, Habitat for Humanity, and Flint Hill School.
Bruce was fortunate to be able to spend the last days of life with family and friends, celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday at his farm, Jump Mountain Farm, located in Rockbridge Baths, Virginia. This desire was important to Bruce, and the family is thankful for this blessing.
Son of the late Ruth May Berry and Russell Bryant Aylor, Bruce was born on December 12, 1938, in Madison County, Virginia. At age 18, Bruce began his career with the Department of Highways as a surveyor and chief inspector, followed by employment with the Sam Finely Asphalt Company as an estimator and branch manager.
In 1959, he married Joyce Kelly Crane, the mother of his children, Steven B. Aylor, Angela A. Galyean, and Mark A. Aylor. Working full-time and raising five children, including his brother-in-law, Stuart A. Crane, Jr. (Chipper), and sister-in-law, the late Sue Crane Pennington, Bruce continued his education by attending surveying and engineering courses at Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI) and numerous night courses at a local community college.
In 1983, Bruce married the late Joan Lovejoy Seeley, expanding his family to include two more daughters, Lisa Seeley and April Seeley Dodson.
In retirement, Bruce enjoyed RV-ing, traveling, hunting and fishing, and spending time outdoors with his family, friends, and his five pet donkeys at his farm. In 2010, Bruce was fortunate to marry Rebecca H. Irvin, enjoying 11 years together.
Preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Floyd I. Aylor of Oregon, Bruce is survived by his wife, Rebecca, and her children, Monte, and his wife Pat, Keith and his wife Jenny, and their children; his first wife, Joyce Aylor Waugh, and their three children, Steve Aylor and his wife, Cara, Angela Galyean and her husband, Rob, and Mark Aylor and his wife, Pam, and their children; the children of his late wife, Joan Lovejoy Seeley Aylor, Lisa Seeley, April Seeley Dodson and her husband Darren, and their children. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, J.R. and Barbara Aylor of Warrenton, VA, and their children; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Dan Jenkins of Reva, VA; eleven grandchildren, Parker Aylor, Hannah Aylor, Hilton Galyean and his wife, Sarah, Josh Galyean, Kelsey Aylor, Daisy and Josie Dodson, Sarah and Travis Irvin, Skylar and Seth Irvin, and nieces and nephews.
Bruce’s character set an example for loved ones, friends and family. He was kind, earnest, and dedicated. Other than his family, Bruce’s greatest love was for William A. Hazel, the Hazel family, and his dedicated Hazel men and women. He will be missed dearly.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Moser’s Funeral Home in Warrenton, Virginia.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Interment will be private at Little Georgetown Cemetery, Broad Run, Virginia.
Contributions may be made to the Oak Dale Church of Vint Hill in Nokesville, Virginia, at https://www.oakdalebaptistchurch.org/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.