Robert "Bobby" Wheatley, 72, of Remington passed at his home July 15, 2021. He was Born March 27, 1949
Bobby was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Sandra; father Milford Wheatley, mother Jessie Jacobs and many other family and loved ones.
Bobby is survived by his daughter Heather Rector and grandson Kyle Rector both of Remington. Also by many cousins and their families.
Bobby enjoyed his tractors, animals, and farming. He loved being "Pop". He lived life simple. Work hard, be honest, be fair, and family always comes first.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SPCA.
