Robert “Bobby” Jackson Tobin, Jr.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte Tobin, bonus daughter Katie Blundell Inman (Andrew), bother Gary Tobin (Jan), Sisters Carolyn Higgins (David), Pattye Harper, Jeannie Chapman (Jeff), many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his mother Arbadella Fix Tobin Wooldridge and father Robert Jackson Tobin.
Services will be at Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas, VA. Thursday August 26, 2021 from 6-8 p.m., and Friday August 27, 2021 at 12:30 p.m with interment to follow at Stonewall Memorial Gardens, Manassas, Va. at 2:00 pm.
