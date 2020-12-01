Robert “Bobby” Dale Cowin, 59 of Rixeyville Va passed quietly on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Bobby is survived by his two daughters Jacklyn Baldwin and Dori Loar and their spouses Drew Baldwin and Carter Loar. His grandchildren Jade, Alexis Brianna Carter II, Bennett, Camden and his great grandson Bentley. His mother Junette Kirksey His sister Michelle Cowin-Gantz and brother in law Bobby Barse. Niece Sydney, Nephews Justin, Jacob and Sean and his two great nieces Haley and Aella.
Bobby, Bobby Dale, Dad, Coach, Brother. If you were lucky enough to know Bobby he considered you family, his family was his life, his community was his passion.
The family will be holding Memorial Services at 18151 Jennifer Way, Jeffersonton, Va 22724 on 12/6/2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, Jacklyn and Dori would like Donations made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100 N , Bethesda, MD 20814.
Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you may also be where I am. -John 14:1-3
