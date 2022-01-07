Robert "Bob" Thomas Clark, age 68, a resident of Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully with his family at his side on December 26, 2021. He proudly served as a Government contractor for over 35 years at the State Department. He was survived by his wife of 37 years, Darlene Clark; a son, Brian Clark and his wife Lisa of Westford, MA; a sister, Sue Hales of Antioch, IL; a brother, Wayne Clark and his wife Cindy of Lecanto, FL; and two grandchildren, Lindsay and Emily Clark. A private service was held at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton VA officiated by family friend Reverend Phillip Cozzi. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
