Robert “Bob” Leroy Horvath, age 78, a longtime resident of Warrenton, VA passed away on March 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired Telecommunications Engineer for the U.S. State Department after 24 years of service. He honorably served in the U.S Army during Vietnam where he worked with the Signal Corps learning his skills with restoring and building communication systems. Robert was born in Conneaut, Ohio and graduated from Conneaut High School. He went to college at Fenn College, now Cleveland State University and studied Electrical Engineering before joining the U.S Army in 1966. He was stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC. From there the world opened up to him and he was accepted into the U.S. State Department to work in his talents managing projects in Vietnam in the early 70’s in Saigon, then in Brazil, Kenya and the Ivory Coast. He managed a communications engineering lab in DC later in his career until he retired in 1995. Robert’s family have fond memories of their travels and the time that they spent in Africa with their Dad.
Predeceased by his parents, Julius Joseph Horvath and Evelyn Elizabeth Wheeler Horvath of Conneaut, Ohio.
Robert is survived by his former wife whom he always lovingly took care of, Maria Nazarete Horvath of Manassas, VA, two beautiful daughters, Regina Maria Boyle and her husband, Jude of Vienna, VA, and Kelly Lee Tabaka and her husband, Shane of Warrenton, VA, a loving sister, Cindy Sullivan and her husband, Steve of King George, VA, and four wonderful grandchildren, Evelyn and Dominic Boyle, and Olivia and Rose Tabaka. He was a dear friend to all of his neighbors, and adored by all of his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.