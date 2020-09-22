Robert “Bob” L. Spielman, 75, devoted husband of Jeanne G. Spielman of Warrenton, Virginia passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home with his family. Born February 8, 1945, in Maxton, North Carolina, he was the son of Frances McRae Spielman. Mr. Spielman served in the U.S. Army from 1961-67. He worked as a mechanic for Hertz-Penske and Federal Express for 45 years. In his spare time, he loved to work on his farm and spend time with his family. His wife, children, and grandchildren brought him his greatest joy. He liked to read about military history. He had a particular interest in WWII. He is survived by his wife Jeanne, daughters Wendy Spielman King and her husband Brennan King of Frederick, Maryland, and Janice Spielman MacDaniel and her two children Kyle and Emily of Bristow, Virginia. He was predeceased by his mother Frances McRae Spielman and his two brothers Frederick B. Spielman, Jr. and Francis M. “Frank” Spielman. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 am at Quantico National Cemetery. He will forever be loved and missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VSA – TOPSoccer (vsaonline.org/topsoccer/sponsors-and-friends) in honor of his grandson, Kyle. Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
