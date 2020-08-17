In the evening hours of Sunday August 16th, 2020 Robert “Bob” Carter Fallows passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in his hometown of Warrenton Virginia. Bob was born in Amsterdam New York on December 26th, 1941 to Gladys Tilkins and Gerald Fallows. On 02/08/66 he had his first son Chris fallows followed by Beth on 06/20/67, Tim on 06/15/1969, Matt on 07/29/1985, and Nick on 03/30/1999. He married his wife Kitty Fallows on December 12th, 1998. Bob was a quick-witted man who showed love and kindness to all people. Although he enjoyed many things his favorites were golfing with his boys, wife and friends as well as a nice glass of Zinfandel while he played cards.
Survivors include: His wife Kitty Fallows of Warrenton ; 4 son Chris Fallows of Chicago, Tim Fallows of Plymouth, Matt Fallows of San Diego, and Nick Fallows of Warrenton ; 2 daughter Beth Fallows of Plymouth and Crystall Sucher of Columbia; 8 grandchildren Hailey Amos, Taylor Bingham, Madison Bingham, Hayden Sucher, Reid Fallows, Gage Fallows, Katie Fallows, and Logan Fallows; as well as many other relatives and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, grandparents, and daughter Beth Fallows.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be announced when accommodations can be made to support a large gathering. In lieu of any flowers, the family is requesting that any contributions can be donated to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association in his name.
