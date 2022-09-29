Robert Andrew Shirkey Jr. “Buggy”, 63, of The Plains, VA died peacefully on September 16, 2022 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Buggy spent his last 35 years as a farm manager for Goose Creek Stables and Doug Fout. Over the years Buggy not only considered Doug his employer but also a friend. Buggy had a heart of gold. He was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. To know Buggy was to love him. Buggy never met a stranger and if you were one of the lucky ones to know him you always had a friend.
Buggy is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Shirkey Sr. and Rose Shirkey. His brothers-in-law Terry Gray and Wayne Payne and his nephews Sean “Babe” Arbogast and Andy Payne.
Buggy leaves behind his two loving children Beth Souder (Brian) and Robert “Robby” Shirkey III (Amanda), his 4 grandchildren, Drew, Mikey, Makayla and Lindsey Shirkey. His sisters Judy Grimsley, Robin Payne, Cindy Gray and Cathy Rice (Steve), his brother Randy Shirkey (Lori) and his companion Rosie Ferebee. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held on October 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm at 2101 Zulla Road, Middleburg, VA 20117.
