Robert Allen Woods, Sr., 81 of Warrenton, VA passed away on February 21, 2021. He was born on April 20, 1939 in Christiansburg, VA to Elsie Bishop and Leonard Lee Woods.
Mr. Woods leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Philomena Woods; two sons, Robert Woods, Jr and his wife Teri, of Warrenton, VA, Peter Woods and his wife Hemini of Aldie, VA; his brother Tommy Woods of Leland, NC; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Mr. Woods was a dedicated son, brother, father, husband, grandfather, uncle, coach and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved fishing, camping, and being outdoors. He was gifted with his hands and could fix anything. In retirement, he found a passion in making planes and he was a fixture at local craft festivals. He was known as having a big heart and would help anyone in need. He lived a full life and shared all those amazing stories with family and friends. He was a Virginia State Archery Champion, served in the Air Force, traveled the country visiting almost every state, and retired from Fairfax Hospital after 30 years of service as a Master Electrician. He was so loved and cherished and will be extremely missed.
A public visitation will be held for family and friends on March 5, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.with Covid 19 restrictions in place.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Memory of Robert A. Woods, Sr.
