Robena T. Bettis, 89, and known to many as “Sis”, passed away at her home in Warrenton, Va. On May 7, 2022. She was born on May 23, 1932 in Mountville, Va. She was the daughter of late Francis and Hattie Pearson Turner. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Andrew Bettis and son, Andrew, Jr (Jackie).
Robena is survived by her daughters Linda Yowell of Warrenton, VA and Brenda Omps and husband, Melvin Omps of Martinsburg, WV; eight grandchildren: Anthony Yowell, Larry Baker, Stephen Yowell, Christopher Omps, Michael Bettis, Robert Bettis, Heather Flanagan and Stacy Ford; 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall, Va. Interment will follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Upperville, Va. Friends will be received at the funeral home one hour before the service.
