Rita Virginia Woodson, 93 passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at her residence in Midland, VA. Mrs. Woodson was predeceased by her husband, Jesse E. Woodson, Sr., her son Randolph Woodson, and three grandchildren. Four daughters survive her: Mary Vaughan, Gloria Hogan, Georgia Ross, and Rita Walker; three sons: Jesse Woodson, Jr., James Woodson, and Ralph Woodson. She is also survived by her brother Herman Jenkins, 3 sisters-in-law, 2 brothers-in-law, 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, VA.
Home Going service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 with viewing at 11:00am until 12:00pm service time at Faith Christian Church & International Outreach Center, 6427 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA. Interment will be at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 3457 Ensors Shop Rd, Midland, VA 22728.
Mrs. Woodson was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Gainesville, Virginia. Pastor George D. Carlisle will deliver the eulogy.
Pallbearers:
Robert Jenkins Gary Walker Jayden Yates
Terry Richardson Moses Ross Harrison Washington
