Richard W. Stoutamyer, age 63, passed away from a long illness on September 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kimberly Stoutamyer, a daughter, Kelsie Stoutamyer, a sister, Chris Ann Stoutamyer, and his parents, Raymond and Louise Stoutamyer.
Rick lived life to the fullest and loved learning new things. This resulted in a variety of careers, including 5 years in the automotive electronics and nuclear power industries, 14 years working as a defense contractor for the National Department of Defense Intelligence Communities, 12 years as a successful retail business owner and proprietor in the antiquarian and rare book trade, and 4 years in library and museum management.
Rick loved spending time with his family, meeting new people, reading good books, traveling to different places, listening to music, and attending equestrian sporting events.
A celebration of Rick's life will be held in the chapel of First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach on Sunday September 11, 2022 at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org
