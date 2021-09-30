Richard Thomas Shultz, Sr., age 82 of Midland, VA passed away at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, VA on September 23rd. He is survived by his wife, Grace Shultz of Midland, VA; two sons, R. Thomas Shultz, Jr. (Beth Anne) of Midland, VA and Matthew C. Shultz (Kristin) of Waterford; five grandchildren, Suzanne Reid (Bill) of Richardsville, Nicole Richards (Christopher) of Culpeper, Kamrin Shultz, Karl Shultz and Ty Shultz; six great-granddaughters, Savannah, Dixie, Sadie, Samantha, Violet and Shelby; three siblings, Mary Lou Seekford of Leesburg, Margaret Wallace of Delano, MN and Nancy Harris of Stafford, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard’s early career path included the armed services (Airforce, Airman First Class) and the police force (officer, town of Manassas). He worked as a small engine repair mechanic at William A. Hazel, Inc. and retired from there after many years of service. His great passion, however was farming. He worked the land with numerous tractors and farm equipment. He loved to be outside planting and harvesting vegetables from his garden, mowing, baling hay, and of course, making his own sausage every year in February. He guarded his family’s sausage seasoning recipe with fierce pride and passion and this annual event was enjoyed by a huge gathering of family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas, VA from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 30th. Services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, in Manassas, VA, at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 1st. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piercefh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 8712 Plantation Lane, Manassas, VA, 20110 or to Sudley United Methodist Church, PO Box 96, Catharpin, VA, 20143.
