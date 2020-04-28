Richard Thomas Golightly, 90, of Hampstead, NC, formerly of Warrenton, passed away on April 14, 2020. Richard was a retired aeronautical engineer. A pilot, he loved airplanes and mentored several of his grandchildren in their endeavor to learn to fly. He is remembered for his generous spirit, kind heart and commitment to family.
He is proceeded in death by his sweetheart of over 70 years, Rhoda Ann Chidester Golightly and a grandson, Scott Richard Wegner. Survivors include his 3 children, Richard T. Golightly, Jr. of Hollister, CA, Marc George Golightly and wife, Candace of Hampstead, NC, Jana Linn Wegner and husband, Craig of San Diego, CA; 7 grandchildren, David Golightly, Nicholas Wegner, Elizabeth Slovak, Kristin Palmer, Heather Arens, Jeffrey Wegner, Hannah Wegner and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.