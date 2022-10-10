Richard Preston Graham, Sr., age 90, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully on Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at Fauquier Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Waterford, VA on July 6th, 1932, son of the late Oscar & Evelyn Graham.
Richard was raised in Middleburg VA and attended Marshall High School, Class of 1952. Shortly after High School, he spent four years as a proud member of the U.S. Air Force. Post Service, he sold Life Insurance and managed Merchant’s Firestone in Manassas, VA. In 1965, he moved across the street to J.E. Rice Co., where he spent 40 years selling appliances and hardware. He retired in 2005, but loved visiting with his “second” family as often as his health permitted. In 2011, he entered FHRNC. He made yet a “third” family there, giving candy out to those that took care of him or at least a lollipop to take home at the end of their shift; Maybe two - One for them and one for their little one.
Richard is survived by his three children, Rick Graham & his wife, Mary of Catharpin, VA, Betsy Myers & her husband, John of Huntsville, AL, and Sid Graham & his wife, Kristin of Apex, NC; two siblings, Doris Graham of Front Royal, VA and Kenny Graham of Hamilton, VA; seven grandchildren, Sarah Graham, John Graham, Billy Myers (Britani), Brian Myers, David Myers, Allyson Stockwell (John) & Laura McGrath (Matt); and two great grandchildren, Addie & James.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Daisy Butler Graham and Brother, Jim Graham.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 14th, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at 10 am in the Moser Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Bright View cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff, past and present, of FHRNC for the devoted care given to their father. In addition, to Heartland Hospice and his long-time personal physician, Dr. Joseph David.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Dept. at Fauquier Health & Rehab. Center, 360 Hospital Drive Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
