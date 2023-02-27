Richard M. Galecki, a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2023.
Rich, the son of Richard J. and Irene T. Galecki, both deceased, grew up in Philadelphia, PA. After high school, Rich attended Villanova University under the NROTC program. During his time with the NROTC, Rich participated in a Foreign Exchange program with the Mexican Naval Academy serving on the ARM Chihuahua (B8). Upon graduating from Villanova with a BA in Political Science, Rich continued to serve as a Lieutenant Junior Grade on the USS Nimitz.
Rich is a veteran of the Cold War and Gulf War serving on the USS Wasp (CVS18), USS Nimitz (CVN68), UUS Forrestal (CV59), USS Inchon (LPH12), Amphibious Construction Battalion 2 (ACB2), USS Ainsworth (FF1090), Military Sealift Command HQ, USS Clark (FFG11) and the USS Patterson (FF1061). Rich served honorably achieving the rank of Captain. Rich’s duty and honor played a very important role in his life. After serving over 21 years on active duty and in the reserves, he retired honorably from the Navy but continued to serve his country and community.
While working at Bradson Corporation and the US Federal Aviation Administration, Rich served his community as the Chair of the 10th Congressional District Democratic Committee and the Fauquier County Democratic Committee. He also served on the Board at Lord Fairfax Community College, was the former President of the USS Nimitz Association, a Boy Scout leader, and a volunteer with the Fauquier School Band Boosters Club.
Rich is survived by his wife Eileen, his son Richard L. (Desiree), his daughter Natasha Rasnick (Kenny) and his 7 grandchildren, Yazmin, Michael, Gabe, Ricky, Luke, Grayson, and Jake. His loved ones will remember him for his service to his country, community, and family.
A service honoring the life of Richard M. Galecki will be held on March 13, 2023, at 11AM at Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church (271 Winchester St. Warrenton, VA 20186). The Celebration of Life will be directly afterwards at the American Legion Post 72 (345 Legion Dr. Warrenton, VA 20186).
