Richard Lee Hall, 36, passed away on June 7, 2021, and is under the care of Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service in Stafford, Virginia.
He was born December 9, 1984 in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of Richard Corder and Carol Hall-Dotson.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Alice Weaver; two brothers, Brian Hall and Raymond Dotson, Jr., one sister, Brandy Dotson, and a step-sister, Sherri Dotson, also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on June 26, 2021, Family Worship Center, 12077 Marsh Road, Bealeton, virginia 22712.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.