Richard “Lee” Garneau
Lee passed away on May 25, 2020 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center where he had lived since September 2012.
Lee was predeceased by his parents, John and Catherine Curtin Garneau. He was born on July 1, 1937 in Washington, D.C., the second of ten children. When he was four years old his family moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, VA where he lived until 2012.
Lee was challenged with a number of disabilities: cerebral palsy, epilepsy, seizures and two strokes. He never expected special treatment and did his best to keep up with others. He retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture where he worked as a mail clerk.
Lee was a member of the Knights of Columbus and had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Lee is survived by his sisters Patricia (Hap) Sampsell of Marshall, Peggy Smith of New Market, Paula Asselin of Herndon, Kathy (Frank) Cooper of Great Falls, Mary Ann (Phillip) of Amissville; brothers Jerry of Midland, Tommy (Betty) of Falls Church, Donnie (Rosemary) of Fairfax, and Michael (Sue) of Kingsland, GA; 23 nieces and nephews, 43 great nieces and nephews, and 26 great, great nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton by Father Charles Smith and Deacon J.D. Williams followed by a burial at Bright View Cemetery.
