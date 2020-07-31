Richard Hume Weir passed away July 21, 2020 in San Antonio Texas. He was born on March 5, 1917, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of John Wesley Weir and Mildred Hume Weir. Richard grew up in San Bernardino, CA, graduating from San Bernardino High School in 1935. He later attended UCLA and worked for Bank of America. He enlisted in the Army Air Forces in February 1942 following the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was commissioned a 2/Lt and awarded Navigator Wings upon his graduation from Navigation School in Monroe, LA. He ferried aircraft to AAF units worldwide until 1944. He then flew supply missions over the Himalayas, the “Hump,” for the remainder of the war.
In December of 1945, Richard returned to California and worked in banking and real estate. In 1950 he was recalled to active duty with the USAF and flew B-29 bomber combat missions over Korea. He later transitioned to the RB-47 Stratojet and flew reconnaissance missions worldwide, including secret flights over the Soviet Union, until 1959, when he transitioned to the B-58, the world’s first supersonic bomber. In January 1961, he and his crew were awarded the Thompson Trophy for setting several speed records in the B-58. The trophy now resides in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.
Richard concluded his military career at Edwards Air Force Base, CA, where he was in charge of flight testing the bomb/navigation system for the FB-111 fighter-bomber and developing the bomb/navigation system for the B-1 bomber. In 1975, he retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel from the USAF, completing over 32 years of service.
After retirement from the military, Richard became a farmer in Valley Center, CA, first growing avocados and citrus products and then more than 60 varieties of Protea, an exotic flower. He was a pioneer in California’s fledgling Protea industry.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Poore); three children, Dixie Christy (Lynn) of Springtown, Texas, Linda Myers (Rusty) of Van Buren, Arkansas, and Ted (Schiela) of Warrenton, VA; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard served and loved his country and was an exemplary part of the Greatest Generation; he will be missed. Memorial donations to Macular Degeneration Research or the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.
A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for March 5, 2021, in San Antonio. Arrangements are under the direction of Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home of Castroville, TX
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.