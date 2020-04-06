Richard H. Vogel

Richard Harris Vogel, 89 of Broad Run, VA died on April 5, 2020.
Mr. Vogel was born on December 7, 1930 in Colorado, a son of the late Paul Frederick Vogel and Clarabelle Wood Vogel. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Paul C. Vogel and Thelma M. Bravo, and a sister-in-law, Dorothy L. Davis.
Dick was a 1949 graduate of George Washington High School, Alexandria, VA and the Ranger School in New York. He served for a time in the U. S. Marine Corps. He was the owner and operator of V. H. and D., Land Surveyors in Warrenton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, smoking cigars, country music, watching television, reading, working outdoors and photography of nature.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Mae Davis Vogel; two daughters, Judith V. Ratcliffe and Cynthia A. Baumgardner; grandchildren, David Kirkwood Baumgardner, Stuart Davis Baumgardner and Garrett Vogel Baumgardner; a brother-in-law, Floyd M. Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.