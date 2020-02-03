Bluemont, Virginia. Richard Gaines Stokes Jr, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Born in Lynchburg, Virginia on January 30, 1933 to Richard Gaines Stokes and Mary Douglass Off, Richard spent his life in the Commonwealth where he could not work a day without whistling and could not attend a party without his infectious laugh being heard by all.
Always industrious, Richard worked as a USPS mail carrier and as a technician for a radio company during summers before college. Graduating from UVA in 1955, Richard joined the army, where he served as a Captain in the Signal Corp. A lifelong engineer and entrepreneur, Richard co-founded several technology companies including Aspheronics (night-vision instruments), Chorus Data Systems (image data processing), and Cuneiform (electronic typesetting).
Operating out of Shenstone Farm in Leesburg, Richard was a thoroughbred breeder for the Saratoga sales in the 1970s and 1980s, where he long held the record for a yearling filly. A consummate horseman, Richard was a Whip for the Loudoun Hunt and can still be spotted wearing a scarlet coat during a hunt scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s film Marnie.
Married to Diana Johnson of New Brunswick, NJ from 1959 to 1973, Richard is survived by his children Lorna, Chris and Cricket (Diana) and 6 grandchildren: Charlotte, Madelyn, Lilly, Grace, Ben and Will. Ellen Waterman, his loving companion of many years, saw him through to the end.
There was a reception at Cox Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville, Va. at 12:00 on February 1.
