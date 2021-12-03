You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Douglas Baker

  • 0

Richard Douglas Baker, 76, of Warrenton died November 18, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton.

He was born October 1, 1945 in Washington, PA to the late Charles W. Baker and Alice Elizabeth Cushnie Baker.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Hackbarth Baker, son Steven Baker, daughter Karyn Stone; in addition to grandchildren Ashton Parkhurst, Michael Creggar, Rudolph Woodward, Abygail Baker, and Emma Baker; three great- grandchildren SJ, Harper and Dax Parkhurst.

A memorial service will be held after the holidays at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 6194 Dumfries Road, Warrenton, VA, 20187.

He was active in his church, Boy Scouts, Lions Club and the American Legion

 

Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.