Richard Douglas Baker, 76, of Warrenton died November 18, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton.
He was born October 1, 1945 in Washington, PA to the late Charles W. Baker and Alice Elizabeth Cushnie Baker.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Hackbarth Baker, son Steven Baker, daughter Karyn Stone; in addition to grandchildren Ashton Parkhurst, Michael Creggar, Rudolph Woodward, Abygail Baker, and Emma Baker; three great- grandchildren SJ, Harper and Dax Parkhurst.
A memorial service will be held after the holidays at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 6194 Dumfries Road, Warrenton, VA, 20187.
He was active in his church, Boy Scouts, Lions Club and the American Legion
