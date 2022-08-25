Richard Dennis ‘Dennie’ Moats, age 88, of Midland, VA passed peacefully
on August 19, 2022 at his farm, surrounded by his family. He was born on
November 20th, 1933 in Fairmont, WV, son of the late Fred & Alice Moats.
Dennie joined the United States Navy after he graduated from Fairmont
High School and proudly served his country during the Korean War on the
USS Loeser. Upon his honorable discharge, he used his GI Bill to attend
college while also working in the West Virginia coal mines. He then
moved to Northern Virginia and went to work at Southland Corporation
where he remained for 27 years before accepting early retirement. He
and his wife then opened a chain of convenience stores called the
Country Store throughout Fauquier County. You would often see him in
one of the stores cooking, cleaning or chatting it up with his many
customers. He officially retired yet again in 2001, but not being one
to just sit around, he went to work for the Fauquier County Public
School Transportation Department driving special education students, a
job he took great joy in doing.
Dennie was a true character – a salt of the earth kind of guy who
enjoyed gardening, smoking Marlboro Lights and drinking only the very
finest beer, Budweiser. He had an exceptional work ethic, spoke exactly
what he was thinking, and loved his family tremendously. He always had
a soft spot for animals and will be dearly missed by his fur baby, Allie.
Dennie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Laura ‘Jo’ Cox Moats; two
daughters, Rebecca Moats Miller & her husband, Charles of Warrenton, VA
and Elizabeth Diane Woodson & her husband, Steven of Midland, VA; four
grandsons, Michael, Brent, Steven & Jeremy; two great grandchildren,
Asher & Anna; niece, Anna-Marie, nephew Johnny D and loving
sister-in-law, Ginny.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Delores
DeGardeyn.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 24 from 6 to 8 pm
at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186. Service
and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.
