Richard B. Warren, 93, of Middleburg, VA died May 22, 2022. He was the youngest of eight children born to Frederick S. and Bertha Pearson Warren. He was predeceased by his parents and all of his siblings: Melvin Warren, Nelson Warren, Bertha W. Royston, Charles Warren, MD, Frederick F. Warren, DVM, Mary W. Humphrey, and Madeline W. Carter Tomlinson. Richard was a lifelong dairy and cattle farmer on his family farm near Aldie. His many in- terests included baseball, golf, horse racing, music of all types and watching old westerns on TV. He had a sharp mind and ready humor. He will be greatly missed by his siblings’ children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 am at Sharon Cemetery, Middleburg, VA. The service will be conducted by Rev. Jennings W. Hobson, III. Arrangements pro- vided by Royston Funeral Home.
