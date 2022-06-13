Richard B. “Rich” Rowe, Jr., 63, a long-time resident of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Raised in Tierra Verde, Florida, he was the son of the late Mary Elizabeth and Richard B. Rowe, Sr.
Richard was a man of tremendous entrepreneurial spirit starting several small businesses throughout his life. A self-described jack of all trades, he did everything from small engine repairs, selling waterbeds, to teaching golf. He loved serving his customers and learning a little bit about them in the process.
Richard was an avid golfer beginning from a young age; he achieved a PGA certification and began teaching in the late 1990s. Time with his students on the driving range or the golf course gave him tremendous joy. He also loved being near any body of water whether it be the river, bay, ocean or lake. Being out on his boat in the middle of the water brought him a peaceful calm.
No matter the task, when Richard was passionate about something, he put his whole heart into it.
Richard is survived by his children, Lori, Brandon (Lauren), and Erin; their mother and former spouse, Corby; grandchildren, Luke, Noah and Heidi; sisters Nancy (Tom), Martha, and brother-in-law John; as well as a large extended family including Bill and Charlotte Markle, Scott, Jodi (Harry), and Kelly (Ken), as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Suzanne.
Condolences for the family and more information can be found at richardbrowe.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Tee of Greater Richmond.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.