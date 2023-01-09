Rev. Henry Marshall Stanley Sr.

, 83, of Amissville, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was born May 5,1939 in Culpeper to the late Thomas and Rosa Jane Stanley. Rev. Stanley was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved God, working on lawn mowers, heavy equipment, eating out, family, and most of all witnessing to everyone he met about God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Emma Stanley; two children, Clarence Stanley and Dorothy Jean “Jeannie” Ingraham; and six siblings, Daisy Bailey, Charlie Stanley, Pearl Juiffre, Gertrude Fincham, Luther “Bully” Stanley, Sam Stanley. He is survived by his seven children, Marshall Stanley Jr. (Terry), David Stanley (Elaine), Joe Stanley (Debbie), Calvin Stanley (Darlene), Richard Stanley (Joyce), Cathy Stanley, and Waverly and Dave Cerio. Additional survivors include three siblings, Shirley Knighting, Barbara Tharp, and Stella Collier; as well as 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, many loved nieces and nephews. The family will receive guests on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Rev. Wayne Shelton, Rev. James Register and Rev. Jim Wickens officiating. Internment will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Rd, Jeffersonton, VA 22724. Pallbearers will be Jared Stanley, Bobby Stanley, Matthew Cerio, John Sharpe, Alvin Shelton and Andrew Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the building fund of New Life Tabernacle; by request of the family. 16056 Grouse Court Amissville, Va. 20106.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
