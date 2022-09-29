Rev. Dr. Ruth Ann Campagna (née Landefeld), 85, fell asleep in the Lord on September 24, 2022. Born February 16, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of George and Olive Landefeld. Preceded in death by parents, husband Charles Campagna, and sister Olive Jean Schwartz (Bill). Survived by her children Lee Ann Smith, Jay McClatchey (Nitsa), and Susan McClatchey; grandchildren John Olgeirsson (Amanda) and Maria McClatchey; great-grandson Ivan Olgeirsson; and sister Margaret Burdell (Ken). Ruth Ann lived a life of service as a first career nurse, second career pastor, and devoted community volunteer. She loved serving our Lord Jesus Christ in many capacities. Ruth Ann graduated from Shadyside Nursing Academy as a Registered Nurse. She was a practicing nurse while raising her three children with first husband John McClatchey. She received the call to serve in ministry and returned to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to receive a bachelor’s degree in psychology (SCL). Ruth Ann was ordained in the United Methodist Church (UMC) and received a Master of Divinity degree (MCL) from Drew University in New Jersey. While pastoring multiple United Methodist churches in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Ruth Ann earned her Doctor of Ministry from the Graduate Theological Foundation in Indiana. During this time, she met and married Charlie who was a loving husband and an excellent partner in ministry. After retiring as a full-time pastor, Ruth Ann and Charlie moved to Somerset PA where Ruth Ann served as Chaplain of Somerset Hospital and Somerset Hospice. Well respected by the UMC, she was often the go-to person to fill gaps in area churches as interim pastor. After Charlie passed, Ruth Ann moved to Bealeton, VA where she continued to serve the UMC as needed while attending Bethel UMC. In addition to serving the church, Ruth Ann volunteered in every community where she lived. Her community service included driving people in need to medical appointments for VolTran, selling tickets at local high school events as a member of the Ruritan Club, and being a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Ruth Ann was a Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star and participated in the organization from her youth. She actively promoted and lived the OES mission to make a positive difference in the world. An avid and accomplished marksman since childhood, one of Ruth Ann’s favorite volunteer positions was Assistant Coach for the Shanksville-Stonycreek High School Rifle Team.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 14, at 3 pm at Bethel United Methodist Church, Warrenton VA. Ruth Ann will be interred and reunited with her beloved husband, Charlie, during a private family service at Somerset County Memorial Park, Somerset PA. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Bethel UMC (Communion Fund), 6903 Blantyre Rd, Warrenton, VA 20187 or Somerset County Meals on Wheels, Inc., 239 W Church St, Somerset, PA 15501.
