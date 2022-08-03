Rev. Charles Daniel Sinclair, Jr., 91 of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was born in Washington, D.C. on February 8, 1931, to the late Charles D. Sinclair, Sr., and Nellie J. Gossom Sinclair.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Sinclair was preceded in death by his first wife of 63 years, Carol Melton Sinclair and his son, Stephen Wayne Sinclair.
In his long career as a Baptist Minister, Charles was the pastor of churches in North Carolina and Virginia. After serving as the Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Arlington, Virginia for 35 years, he joined the North Star Church Network as the Staff Liaison for Rural Churches. He was a member of the Warrenton Baptist Church.
Everyone knew him as Charlie, except his mother who called him Charles Jr. Charlie dedicated his life to serving the Lord. Over his long life, he helped countless people and positively influenced many, both in his work as a pastor, and as a friend. He was devoted to his family; a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Charlie loved every baby or child he ever encountered and would rarely fail to stop and do something silly to make them smile. He loved animals and birds, he loved the company of many dogs over time and bird seed was frequently on his Christmas list.
Charlie never knew a day without humor. He loved to share jokes that were always corny. He loved to tease and would laugh without restraint when the teasing came back.
Charlie had a beautiful tenor voice and was a member of the Warrenton Chorale for many years. It was very common for him to sing hymns including The Lord’s Prayer and How Great Thou Art during church service, weddings, funerals and special occasions. There was rarely a dry eye listening to Charlie sing. He shared his love of the Lord in this, and countless other ways.
He is survived by his wife, Georgine Rhodes; his children, Jeannette Flax, Edward Sinclair and Marie Dennis; six grandchildren CJ, Jamie, Brian, Ray, Crystal and Megan; and two great grandchildren, Myles and Frankie.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia. Funeral services will take place on Friday, August 12 at 10:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, followed by interment at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Virginia.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to Guidestone Mission Dignity. This charity supports retirement-age Southern Baptist ministers, widows and workers whose income is insufficient to meet their needs.
Guidestone Mission Dignity, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 2200, Dallas, TX 75244
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.