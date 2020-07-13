Ret. MSG William Barry Moore entered into rest on Monday, July 6, 2020. A private service was held. Preceding him in death were his parents, Imogene Anderson Watson and William Moore, a son, Wayne Moore and a granddaughter and great granddaughter. Survivors are his daughters, Angalia Moore and Grace Moore; son, David Moore; stepfather, Quincy Watson; siblings, Brenda Bush, Sandra Ross (Lowell) and Ronald Moore; two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
