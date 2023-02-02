Ret. Col. Richard Neil Overgard, Sr., age 88, died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the VA Hospital. Born in Beatrice, NE, he was the son of the late Jack Kenneth Overgard and Claire Lasher Overgard. In addtion to his parents, he is preceded in death by several half-siblings. Ret. Col. Overgard retired from the United States Army with 40 years of service. He served in Vietnam as well as many other locations around the world.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Janet Mary Gnos Overgard of the home; four children: Richard Neil Overgard, Jr. and wife Donna of Fredericksburg, VA, Deanne Marie Reams of Roxboro, Steven Overgard and wife, Dawn Peterson of South Chesterfield, VA and Kelly Elizabeth Thompson and husband, Mark of Flowery Branch, GA; fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; one half-sister, Jessica.
Funeral service will be 2 PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Westwood Baptist Church with the Rev. Gerald Hodges officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (1-2PM). Burial will be held in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Life Choices Pregnancy & Parenting Support, PO Box 81, Roxboro, NC 27573; Disabled American Veterans, Person County Chapter 72, 218 Chub Lake Street, Roxboro, NC 27573; Westwood Baptist Churc, 970 Leasburg Road, Roxboro, NC 27573.
Jesus loves you and there is nothing you can do about it!
