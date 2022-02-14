Renee Sue Green, 73, passed peacefully on February 7, 2022 in Currituck, NC.
Renée was born on October 19, 1948 in Washington, DC. She had a successful career in administration for NASA Headquarters for 38 years earning several recognitions and honors for her dedication. She married Pete Roger Green on September 9, 1967 in Suitland, Maryland. They lived in Fauquier County for 28 years and moved to Southern Shores, NC in 2011. Renee was heavily involved in local community volunteering.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Esther Furr Thomas and her father, Marvin Thomas. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 54 years, Pete Green; sister, Linda and brother-in-law Bo Ebhardt of Sarasota, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Teesa and Johnny Belanga of Kitty Hawk, NC; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Michelle Green of Warrenton, VA; seven grandchildren, Caity and Marc Gautrois of Opal, VA, Travis Heflin and fiancé Beth Waller of Catlett, VA, Daniel Heflin of Catlett, VA, Gracie Heflin of Virginia Beach, VA, Julia Green of Warrenton, VA, Landon Green of Warrenton, VA, and Ryan Green of Warrenton, VA; great grandson, Greyson Gautrois of Opal, VA; great granddaughter, Hadley Gautrois of Opal, VA, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends, and neighbors.
Family tribute, "Those who knew Mimi were blessed as she was the most caring and giving person. Her love for animals stretched from horses to dogs to even a skunk and a ferret. She took in every stray as her heart had room for everyone especially her fur babies. She loved a good cheeseburger, antiques and her home and gardens were always filled with unique treasures. She will always be in our hearts, she called us her sunshines, and she told her family she loved them to the moon and back. She will be forever in our hearts."
Plans for a small memorial service are pending and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the OBX SPCA in Manteo, NC. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the on-line register at gallopfuneralservices.com.
