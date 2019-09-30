Reginald Conway Sanford, Sr.

, 80, of Marshall, VA, passed September 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born on August 27, 1939.
Reginald is survived by his wife, Jeanatta Chinn Sanford of Marshall, Virginia; one son, Reginald C. Sanford, Jr. of Arlington Virginia; three daughters: Renee (James) Howard of Manassas Park, Virginia, Kelly (Vincent) Talley and Cynthia (Clyde) Miles both of Arlington, Virginia; two brothers: Calvin (Cheryl) Sanford of Smithtown, New York, Roscoe (Sylvia) Sanford of The Plains, Virginia; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and his best friend, Skippy Sanford. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet V. Sanford; a sister, Clara Christian, and three brothers: Oliver, Hugh and James Sanford.
Funeral service were held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12 pm, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 4679 Free State Road, Marshall, VA, 20115. Pastor Rodney L. Smith Sr. delivered the eulogy.
Interment was in the Sanford Family Cemetery, Marshall, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
