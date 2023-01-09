Regina Travers Stettinius passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida at the age of 53.
Regina, fondly known as Reg to one and all, was born on April 13, 1969 in Hartford, Connecticut. She was a graduate of Miss Porter’s School and Trinity College and received a master’s degree in historic landscape preservation from George Washington University.
Reg and her late husband, Joseph Stettinius, Jr., raised their two children, Isabel Stuart and Alex Travers, in Washington, D.C. where they built lifelong friendships.
As a family, they shared a deep love for nature and the outdoors whether it was summers in Nantucket, weekends in Upperville, Virginia or being in Florida where they supported one another’s passions for fishing, fox hunting, horse show jumping and tennis. Reg was a committed runner and knew every inch of the D.C Tidal Basin running paths and every step up to the Lincoln Memorial.
She was a co-founder and chairman of Venga, an online restaurant site that was sold to Booking Holdings Inc in 2019. In 2020 she turned her focus back to design where she completed several residential interior projects for private clients under Culley Travers Interior Design & Construction Management.
Together, Reg and Joe were extremely philanthropic and devoted their efforts to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington and Autism Speaks. Reg and her children were especially proud of the founding of “Joe’s Kids Fund” which helps offset the costs for a yougster to attend the club.
Reg is survived by her adoring children, Isabel Stuart Stettinius and Alexander Travers Stettinius; her father, Peter George Travers and his wife Cheryl of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. She is predeceased by her mother, Geraldine Conlon Travers, of Farmington, Connecticut. Regina is also survived by her brother, Peter George Travers, Jr. (Jennifer) of West Hartford, Connecticut; her brother, Andrew James Travers (Mary Stuart) of Chevy Chase, Maryland; her mother-in-law Mary Ballou Williams of Richmond, Virginia; her brother-in-law Edward Reilly Stettinius (Sarah) of Washington, D.C.; her sister-in-law Mary Stuart Stettinius of Paris, Virginia; her brother-in-law Richard Roland Reynolds (Diana) of Alexandria, Virginia; her sister-in-law Virginia Stettinius McMullan (Michael) of Silver Spring, Maryland; her sister-in-law Carolyn Stettinius Rankin (John) of Atlanta, Georgia; and 15 nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 13 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville, Virginia.
Please consider a memorial contribution to Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington. For more information, go to https://bgcgw.org.
