Regina Caporuscio

Argia Regina Maria Caporuscio, 85 of Amissville, VA passed away on Sept. 14, 2021 at her home.
She was born on September 11, 1936 in Pontecorvo, Italy a daughter of the late Pietro and Maria Cerro.
Mrs. Caporuscio came to the United States in 1958 and had lived in Amissville since 1981. She was a farmer and had a stand at the Warrenton Farmer’s Market for nearly 40 years. Her work there has been featured in several local articles in newspapers speaking to her work and her love for growing vegetables and fruits, canning, preserving jams and jellies and baked goods. She was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Warrenton.
She is survived by her husband, Vincenzo Caporuscio; four children, John (Donna Vannata) Caporuscio, Josie (Tom) Victory, Tony Caporuscio and Vincent (Desiree) Caporuscio; her siblings, Benedetto, Lisetta and Giacinda Cerro; eight grandchildren, Monique Caporuscio, Satchel Victory, Michael, Adam and Mason Caporuscio, Alexa Kirland, Angelia Royston and Leilani Berry; a great grandchild, Luna Caporuscio and eight other great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 3-6 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, Sept. 20 at 11:30 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Warrenton. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Jeffersonton.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank such as the Fauquier Community Food Bank.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
