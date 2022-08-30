Rebecca Lee (Becky) Royston, 67, of Luray, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
She was born on November 15 1954, in Sheridan, Wyoming and a daughter of Phyllis M. Carlson of San Antonio, TX and the late Doyle M. Carlson. She was also preceded in death by her brother David M.(Mike) Carlson.
She is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, Conard Lee Royston of Luray, a son Troy Royston of Scottsville, her mother Phyllis M. Carlson and sister Patti Carlson both of San Antonio, TX, a sister, Beverly (Sis) and husband, Alan Feldman of St. Petersburg, FL. In addition, she leaves her extended family and friends, who she enjoyed so much and who will miss her immensely.
Becky enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hummingbirds and her hummingbird garden, baking and taking care of her home where everyone was welcome.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
