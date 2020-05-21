Rebecca Bragg Warren (Becky) passed away on May 19th 2020 at Blue Ridge Christian Home with her daughter by her side. She was born Marion Rebecca Bragg on January 28, 1926 in Waterloo, Virginia to David Griffith Bragg, Sr. and Mary Sallie Burke Bragg. She married the love of her life, Louie Sayford Warren, Sr. in 1951. They were married 41 years until his death in 1992.
Everyone knew her as Becky. She was the oldest of eight siblings and the last one to leave this earth at 94. Much to her dismay, Becky was forced to quit school in the 9th grade to care for her grandmother. Despite the break in her education, she was a smart woman, working as a bookkeeper at North Wales for W.W. Chrylser before having children. Her acts of service continued throughout her life as she cared for her grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends of every kind. Her children’s friends spent many hours, days, and sometimes weeks at their home, welcomed and loved by both Becky and her husband. She brought people together with many becoming lifelong friends as a result of her introductions. She was a constant supporter of her church and never failed to always encouraged her family to do what is right in God’s eyes.
As she became more disabled in her later years, she selflessly chose to reside at Blue Ridge Christian Home, saying that she wanted her children to have the freedom to live their own lives. Blue Ridge Christian Home truly became her home, as she was cared for and loved in a way that only a family can. Her family will forever be grateful for their constant care over her nearly 12 year residence there.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Jeraline Winifred Bragg, Sallie Elaine Bragg, Barbara Anne Bragg, Lucille Bragg Haley, David Bragg, Jr., Dorothy “Dot” Bragg Johnson, Gordon Bragg, and many other precious family members and friends.
She is survived by her son, Louie Sayford Warren, Jr. (Patricia Anne), her daughter, Mary Alice Warren Neal, her grandchildren, Jessica Warren Rhoads, Sophia (Nellie) Warren Escorcia (Jose), Andrea Henry Whorton (Robert), Joshua Daniel-Thomas Warren (Genna), eight great grandchildren, Taylor, Gavin, Miranda, Adam, Yanina, Emelia, Flavia, and Bennett and six of her seven Godchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. In remembrance of Becky, donations may be sent to the people who cared for her body and nourished her soul: Blue Ridge Christian Home, 7034 Catlett Rd., Bealeton, VA 22712. Becky’s grave may be visited at any time at her home church, Grace Episcopal Church-Casanova, 5096 Grace Church Lane, Midland, VA 22728. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com
