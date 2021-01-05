On January 1, 2021, Rebecca “Becky” Susan Simpson, (age 47) passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her parents, Helen and Murray Edwards, her husband, Jeffery Simpson, and her two daughters, Delaney and Ruth Avery Simpson. She has now joined her two sisters, Amy Lynn Edwards and Angela Ruth Clore, who preceded her in death. She had a passion for animals that was seen by all she treated during her time working for New Baltimore Animal Hospital as a vet technician. It was also seen by the many, many furry babies that she adopted and raised alongside her human children. Her love for the Lord was evident in her time serving as a teacher at Little Sprouts Preschool and as a youth group leader at Warrenton United Methodist Church. Becky also enjoyed spending her weekends educating people about another love of hers (wine) at Granite Heights Winery. She spent her summers with her immediate family in her “happy place”, the beach, and serving the Lord with her extended family at Tri-Cities Workcamp in Petersburg, Va. Life with Becky was never dull. Every day spent with her was a blessing and a fantastic adventure. She was a truly beautiful woman who has touched the lives of numerous people during her time on Earth. We will all miss her but we are comforted by the knowledge that her suffering has ended and she is embraced by the warmth of the Lord. Her viewing will be held on Friday, January 8th, 2021 between the hours of 7-9 pm at Moser’s Funeral Home. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the funeral service on Saturday, January 9th, 2021at 11:00 AM will be private and will be livestreamed at https:\\bit.ly\wumctube. The interment service at Warrenton Cemetery is open to the public and should begin approximately at 12:30 PM. Before she passed, Becky requested that instead of flowers, monetary donations be made in her name to Fauquier SPCA or to a college fund for her daughters sent to her family which will be placed in her daughters’ 529 plan. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
