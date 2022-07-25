Raymond Wilbur “Bill” Werre, Jr. left us peacefully to be with the Lord July 19th, 2022, at age 85 due to heart failure. Bill was born in St. Louis, MO in 1937 to the late Florence Tillie Althen Werre and Raymond Wilbur “Will” Werre, Sr. and was also preceded in death by his first wife Charlotte Anna Robien Werre in 2001 and his second wife Margaret Rose Perry Werre in 2021. Bill is survived by his children Lisa Charlotte Werre Gray (Drake), Rhonda Lynn Bevins Strickland, Perry Dawson (Isamar), Kay Dawson Farrell, Phillip Dawson (Gina); grandchildren Shane Gray, Daniel Strickland (Nina), Brianna Strickland Middleton (Zach), and Mitchell Haygood, David Farrell (Rachel), Jacob Farrell, and Lauren Dawson; great-grandchildren Vera, Ella and Braxton Strickland, and Chase Middleton; siblings Judith Ann Werre Puckett (Bill), J. Kenneth Werre (Debbie), Donald W. Werre (Bonnie), and Dennis P. Werre (Marilyn); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews and their extended families. Family Visitation: 8/12/22, 6:00pm-8:00pm at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Warrenton, VA Funeral Service: 8/13/22, 11:00am at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Warrenton, VA. Please visit the church website for COVID-19 requirements and live streaming options at https://oslc-warrenton.org/ Interment: 8/13/22, 1:30pm at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon, VA https://www.herndon-va.gov/departments/chestnut-grove-cemetery In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to extend Bill’s lifetime of charity by donating on behalf of him to either his 30-year mission of advancing research and awareness to fight the fatal disease Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) which took Charlotte’s life, or the church he and Margaret were deeply involved: The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition https://www.facebook.com/MultipleSystemAtrophyCoalition https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/ 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300 McLean, VA 22102 Or Our Saviour Lutheran Church 6194 Dumfries Rd Warrenton, VA 20187 Please visit www.adamsgreen.com for more details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.