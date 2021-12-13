Raymond Sam Miller, 75, of Catlett, VA passed away on December 8, 2021 at Prince William Hospital.
He was born October 19, 1946 in Dover, DE to the late Sam A. Miller and Betsy Fry Miller.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Anna Mary Byler Miller, sons Melvin Miller (Angela), and Michael Miller (Paula); siblings Samuel Miller, Johnny Miller, Esther Miller, and Floyd Miller; in addition to seven grandchildren, Zachary Miller (Crystal), Adam Miller, Gabrielle Miller and Erin Miller.
Step grandchildren Anthony Yung (Kelsey) and Kaitlyn Yung, and great step grandson Fenix Yung.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by six siblings, Sadie, Andy, Clara, Ervin, William and Robert.
Pops loved nothing more than sitting around the fire roasting hot dogs, talking to his friends and cows, tinkering with his Chevy trucks and Massey Ferguson tractors. But most importantly he loved Jesus.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Dayspring Mennonite Church, 5522 Catlett Road, Midland, VA 22728 from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM, where a funeral will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
