Ray Wellington Jackson, 85, of Jeffersonton, VA, passed June 28, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1934, and was an honorably discharged U.S. Air Force Veteran.
He was the former Pastor of Waterloo Baptist Church, (Waterloo) Warrenton, VA for approximately 21 years, a former deacon at Bethel Baptist Church in Amissville, VA, a graduate of the ICUA, Inc. of Virginia School of Ushering, and a retired building contractor.
Rev. Jackson is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jackson of Jeffersonton, VA; a daughter, Reva "Missy" Jackson of Amissville, VA; one sister, Mildred Marshall of Culpeper, VA; three brothers: George and Homer Jackson of Amissville, VA; and Horace Jackson of Remington, VA; one grandchild, one great grandchild.
Due to the current restrictions, a private graveside service was held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 12 PM, at Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.