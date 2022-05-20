Randolph Franklin Settle, 84 of Viewtown, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 17, 2022 at Culpeper Hospital.
He was born January 1, 1938 in Viewtown, VA a son of the late James Edward Settle and Grace Mae Blackwell Settle. He was preceded in death by his brothers Charles, Kenneth, Ted Jack Settle and one sister Ruth Settle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Powers Settle.
Randy attended Oak Shade United Methodist Church. He was a heavy equipment operator at Arlington County for years. Around 1978 he went into business for himself continuing to do what he loved. Later during his retirement years, he took great enjoyment spending time chatting with his friends at Stover’s Green house in Culpeper. He loved going every Wednesday and Saturday mornings. He enjoyed driving locally to any yard sale and making conversations with many people.
He is survived by his two sons, Donnie Crews (Kathy) and Larry Uber. Also, one sister Shirley Wise of Culpeper and numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday 24 May 2022 from 10-11 AM at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton where funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Jeffersonton, VA
Memorial contributions can be made to Oak Shade United Methodist Church, 16496 Oak Shade Rd, Rixeyville, VA 22737. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.