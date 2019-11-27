Ralph Rawlings Butler, Sr., 84 of Amissville, VA passed away on November 25, 2019 at Novant Haymarket Medical Center in Haymarket, VA.
Mr. Butler was born on February 24, 1935 in Orlean, VA to Vance Butler and Lucille Wince Butler. After serving in the Army, he retired from Vint Hill Farm Station as a Logistics Specialist for Army Intelligence.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Gough Butler, two sons, Ralph ‘Tad’ Butler, Jr. and his wife Susan and daughter Mikaela of Chesapeake, VA and Timothy Butler and his wife Carrie and children Emma, Seth and Isabelle of Amissville, VA, a brother, Stephen Butler of Culpeper, VA
.A Funeral will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Moser Funeral Home (233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA) at 1:30 pm, The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Jeffersonton, VA, where honors will be provided by the United States Army.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.