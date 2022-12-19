Ralph Jeter Edwards Sr., 90, of Warrenton, VA passed away at home on Thursday, December 8th, 2022. He is survived by his son, Ralph J. Edwards, Jr. , his wife Vicki, his sister-in-law Joan Scott, his grandchildren (whom he adored), Katelyn and Johnathan Edwards, as well as many loved nieces, nephews and family members.
Ralph was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Evelyn, his brother Elwood, and his parents Raymond and Katie Edwards.
Ralph grew up in Fauquier County, VA with his parents and brother. The family later moved to Annandale, VA where he graduated from Fairfax High School in 1950.
Ralph served his country proudly in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer. Following his military service he went to work for the FBI in Washington D.C. , where he met his wife, Evelyn.
Ralph and Evelyn were married in 1954 at the Annandale Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School classes and Evelyn played piano and sang in the choir. Ralph obtained his Bachelors Degree in Accounting from Southeastern University, attending classes at night, while working full time for the Lynch Company as their bookkeeper.
Ralph and Evelyn moved from the Annandale area to Arcola in Loudoun County, VA in 1961.
Professionally, Ralph had a distinguished civil servant career where he worked as an IRS Agent and later as both a Postmaster and Procurement Officer for the United States Postal Service. He finished his civil service career with the US Geological Survey as a Procurement & Contracting Officer.
A believer in giving back to the community, Ralph served as President of the Arcola PTA. Along with many friends in the Arcola community, he helped to highlight and put in place numerous school policies to safeguard students and improve Loudoun County schools.
Additionally, he served on Loudoun County’s Planning Commission during a time of rapid growth and expansion within the county.
His work with the Arcola Fire Department to insure adequate safety services be incorporated into the area’s growing residential needs, has long since been acknowledged as a cornerstone In Loudoun’s development community.
Ralph & Evelyn were avid sports fans. Their favorite pastime was attending Broad Run High School sports events. More recently, they loved watching John and Katie’s games and school activities.
Ralph was a long-standing member member of Ox Hill Baptist Church in Chantilly, VA.
A private funeral will be held Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 at the Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA.
The Reverend Mark Bryant of Marshall Baptist Church will officiate.
A Celebration of Life event to celebrate both Ralph and Evelyn’s lives and their contributions to the community is being scheduled for Spring, 2023.
Further information regarding the event will be available in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Evelyn Edwards memorial fund at Broad Run High School through their website: www.BRABC.cheddarup.com or a check can be written to Broad Run High School, 21670 Ashburn Road, Ashburn, VA 20147. Checks should be made payable to BRABC, with Evelyn Edwards Memorial Fund in the comment field.
Or a donation can be made to your favorite charity in his memory. Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
