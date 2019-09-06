Ralph Harold Douglas, Jr., age 80 passed away in Aldie, Virginia at Capital Caring Adler Center on September 4, 2019. He was a retired Sergeant 1st class in the U.S. Army and honorably served our country during much of the Cold War from 1963 to 1986. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Everett Douglas and Beatrice Wray Douglas; a step-daughter, Sharon Snouffer; two brothers, Alfred Douglas and Phillip Douglas. Ralph is survived by his wife, Lois Ann Douglas of Warrenton, VA; a son, Ralph “Harold” Douglas, III and his wife, Beverly of Culpeper, VA; six grandchildren, Seth Snouffer, Warrenton, VA, Stephanie Jacobs and her husband, Jason of Warrenton, VA, Ashton Snouffer and his wife, Sarah, Destiny Douglas of Williamsburg, VA, Roariey Douglas of Culpeper, VA and Chasity Douglas of Culpeper, VA; one great-grandson, Brooks Snouffer of Warrenton, VA. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 11-12pm and a service following at Moser Chapel. A shelter service will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery (new section) Culpeper, VA. At 2:00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Capital Caring Hospice, capitalcaring.org Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com
